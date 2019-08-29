Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position Has Increased by Covalent Partners Llc; Braun Stacey Associates Has Boosted Stake in Allstate (ALL) by $1.52 Million as Shares Rose

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 16,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 154,234 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53 million, up from 138,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $102.53. About 524,063 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Sr. Unsec. Debt And Pref. Shares; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 489,785 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 161,375 shares to 161,125 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keane Group Inc by 68,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,044 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advisors Lc invested 0.15% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Element Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). D E Shaw & Company holds 0.09% or 456,526 shares in its portfolio. 36,566 were reported by First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership. Perkins Coie Trust Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Etrade Cap Mngmt Llc owns 11,195 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 507,000 were reported by Abrams Bison Lc. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc holds 6,840 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Schwartz Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 4,700 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.07% or 8,900 shares. 6,507 were accumulated by First Citizens Natl Bank Co. Impala Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.47% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). The Japan-based Asset Mngmt One Company Limited has invested 0.07% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

