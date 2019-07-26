Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Market Value Rose While Baupost Group Has Lowered Stake by $379.72 Million; Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosted Chevron (CVX) Position by $21.93 Million; Share Price Rose

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 55.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304.84M, down from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 1.26 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 178 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,188 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01B, up from 8,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $123.81. About 5.26M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Invest Advisors Inc accumulated 32,954 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Com accumulated 15,650 shares or 0.16% of the stock. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.79% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pittenger & Anderson has 0.34% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 34,975 shares. Wisconsin-based National Investment Svcs Wi has invested 1.68% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 318,127 shares. Camarda Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 368 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.08% or 90,835 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv holds 0.18% or 5,221 shares in its portfolio. 559,556 were accumulated by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 313,286 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 827 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Llc reported 12,105 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.21% or 12,629 shares in its portfolio. Idaho-based Caprock Grp has invested 0.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr Health Fund (XLV) by 6,528 shares to 14,019 shares, valued at $1.29B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 4,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,033 shares, and cut its stake in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 390,000 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $191.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.29M shares in the quarter, for a total of 29.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

