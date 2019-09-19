Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Market Value Declined While Loudon Investment Management Trimmed by $663,408 Its Position; Manchester Capital Management Has Decreased Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $6.20 Million; Share Price Rose

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 60,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 2.23M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $230.68 million, down from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 4.06M shares traded or 23.56% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video)

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 60.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 4,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 2,842 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $137.77. About 1.27M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.76 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 69,292 shares. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Com reported 72,390 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 12,444 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dearborn Ltd Company has 0.3% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Community Savings Bank Na reported 0.34% stake. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.3% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Numerixs Invest Technology has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kcm Invest Ltd Liability has 84,310 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.1% or 29,004 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Limited Com reported 51,631 shares stake. Capital Counsel reported 1.57% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated has 0.33% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0% or 19,301 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Co holds 1.9% or 158,911 shares. Huntington Financial Bank accumulated 48,011 shares.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.70 million for 15.87 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,705 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Moreover, Cumberland Prns Ltd has 0.02% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 44,815 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr holds 656 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 7,182 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,326 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.12% or 27,600 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust accumulated 13 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Financial invested in 0% or 1,188 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 6,041 shares. Stifel Fin holds 149,033 shares. Axa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 99,655 shares. Management Assocs, New York-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Missouri-based Scout Investments Inc has invested 0.28% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $117.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 41,246 shares to 44,788 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).