Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Market Valuation Rose While Schwartz Investment Counsel Lowered Its Holding by $4.61 Million; Continental Resources (CLR) Shareholder Mitchell Group Has Raised Position by $2.44 Million as Market Value Declined

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 716,541 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 86.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 30,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 308,130 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 98 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 0.23% or 49,407 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corp has invested 6.41% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Chilton Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,416 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Mngmt Ab has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Renaissance Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,809 shares stake. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Company has 0.51% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 14,958 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 2,114 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.09% stake. Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.1% or 54,535 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 3,121 shares stake. Holt Advsrs Ltd Liability Com Dba Holt Prns Ltd Partnership owns 10,105 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) holds 0% or 46 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 489 shares.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.74M for 14.98 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 49,600 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 285,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 523,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $78.84 million activity. $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was bought by McNabb John T II.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Com (NYSE:KMI) by 78,690 shares to 230,310 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 60,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,025 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Holding Corp.