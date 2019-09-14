Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Market Valuation Declined While Covalent Partners Has Cut Its Stake; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Lowered Its Fnb Pa (FNB) Position by $8.00 Million

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 57.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 727,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 546,721 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 1.53 million shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 2,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 40,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.25M, down from 43,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.43. About 1.89 million shares traded or 23.57% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 34,139 shares to 864,433 shares, valued at $52.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $97,929 activity. Bena Pamela A bought $6,040 worth of stock. Shares for $27,799 were bought by MOTLEY DAVID L on Friday, August 9. 300 shares valued at $3,297 were bought by CHIAFULLO JAMES D on Tuesday, August 13.

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNB’s profit will be $96.73M for 10.04 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.70M for 15.60 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

