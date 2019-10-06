Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding Maintained by Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership; Boeing Company (BA) Shareholder Crossvault Capital Management Decreased Stake by $800,436 as Share Value Declined

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 19,524 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 16,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $125.45. About 1.84M shares traded or 13.77% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 25,351 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23 million, down from 27,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 2.01 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CITES STRONG CARGO MARKET FOR 767 PRODUCTION BOOST; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $4.25 Billion; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 7 Completes Successful First Flight; 07/03/2018 – GM, Boeing and other big metals users drop after Cohn departure; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil prices return to 3.5 year high over Iran; 23/03/2018 – BOEING – NEW ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS VALUED AT $678 MLN ACCORDING TO LIST PRICES

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.29B for 40.31 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “737 Max return up to individual countries – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BA, ACB, PINS – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources cuts workforce by 25% – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley speculates on E&P sector mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Energy: Not A Bargain, Strong Prospects Are Underpinned By Leviathan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.