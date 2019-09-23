Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding Lifted by Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership; Blume Capital Management Has Lifted Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $367,500; Valuation Rose

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 19,524 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 16,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 2.55 million shares traded or 58.04% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 53,293 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, up from 48,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.09 million shares traded or 88.25% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Loss From Continuing Operations Revised to $18.77 Billion; 05/03/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 02/04/2018 – Financial Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 15/03/2018 – Retail ‘space race’ must end: Citigroup; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES KOJIMA HEAD OF TREASURY & TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR JAPAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Miller Howard Invests holds 0.11% or 25,151 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 20,329 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 13,767 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The New York-based Bessemer Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.29% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Schroder Inv Mngmt Group has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,881 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bluestein R H And Co reported 205,418 shares stake. Seabridge Investment Advsrs owns 15,338 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. The New York-based Van Eck Assoc Corporation has invested 0.52% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Keybank National Association Oh holds 154,509 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Martin Currie Limited holds 28,081 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.13% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 222,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Com has 0.35% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,493 are held by Washington. Ironwood Fin Lc has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gideon Cap stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ohio-based Park Natl Oh has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Motco stated it has 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Murphy Cap Mngmt holds 34,894 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 324,567 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Deprince Race And Zollo has 0.67% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 343,653 shares. Maryland-based Pinnacle Advisory Grp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 192,726 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Court Place Ltd Com invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Swedbank owns 0.94% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.96M shares. Artisan Partners Lp reported 10.44 million shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. 4,545 are held by Sonata Inc. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Il, Illinois-based fund reported 4,880 shares.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $197.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab St Us Treasury (SCHO) by 16,253 shares to 227,021 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,144 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).