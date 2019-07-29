Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Oslo Asset Management Asa Trimmed Stake as Stock Rose; Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Holder Edgar Lomax Co Lowered Stake by $13.76 Million

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 34.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 71,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,121 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.12M, down from 206,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.08 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15 million, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $135.68. About 1.45M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video)

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 82,310 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $43.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 64,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 711,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (NYSE:OAS).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 45.39% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $345.27M for 16.55 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bronson Point Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 4.15% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Caprock Gp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,750 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Huntington Retail Bank invested in 5,897 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board has 14,061 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Com Limited stated it has 0.07% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Fmr Llc holds 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 3.06 million shares. The Texas-based Westwood Grp has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Factory Mutual Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 282,800 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.03% or 8,899 shares. Cap Intl has invested 0.43% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Southport Management Llc holds 0% or 5,000 shares. Argent Trust has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Toronto Dominion State Bank stated it has 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Brown Brothers Harriman & Company stated it has 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 23.66 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

