Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Oslo Asset Management Asa Lowered Its Holding by $2.11 Million as Stock Declined; Cyberoptics (CYBE) Shareholder Apis Capital Advisors Lowered Its Holding

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15 million, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $124.61. About 1.19M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cyberoptics Corp (CYBE) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 40,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.85% . The institutional investor held 179,461 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cyberoptics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.23M market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 43,472 shares traded. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has declined 28.46% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE); 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.96, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold CYBE shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 4.18 million shares or 1.85% more from 4.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 37,305 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has 0% invested in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) for 605,309 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) for 19,644 shares. State Street accumulated 12,828 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 40,602 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) for 16,501 shares. Spark Invest Management Limited Liability Company invested in 20,066 shares. Prelude Lc invested in 0% or 2,823 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 32,681 shares. 124,285 are held by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 105 shares. North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) for 14,600 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co reported 49,000 shares. Geode Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 50,536 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $8,740 activity.

Analysts await CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 146.67% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by CyberOptics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.67% negative EPS growth.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 159,000 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $32.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Pete Inc (NYSE:OAS) by 224,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).