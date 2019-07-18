Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Oslo Asset Management Asa Cut Stake as Share Price Rose; Suncor Energy New (SU) Stock Value Declined While Capital Innovations Has Upped Position by $329,920

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 32.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 10,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,185 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 31,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 1.26 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15 million, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $135.89. About 720,161 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) by 25,000 shares to 995,958 shares, valued at $17.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 835,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

