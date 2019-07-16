Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Oslo Asset Management Asa Cut Holding as Shares Rose; Haverford Financial Services Increases Position in Coca (KO)

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15 million, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $140.69. About 898,228 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 13,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,093 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 92,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 5.65M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability owns 59 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Landscape Mgmt Lc holds 3,041 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors accumulated 49,718 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Dsam (London) Ltd invested in 50,000 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 213,418 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 11,600 were accumulated by Birinyi Associate. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.11% or 106,487 shares. Twin Tree Management LP holds 0% or 379 shares in its portfolio. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas reported 39,295 shares stake. Janney Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.44% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 55,004 shares. L And S Advisors invested in 8,105 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 396,327 shares.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hedges, Differentials And Pioneer’s Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on March 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Oil Industry’s Data Revolution – The Motley Fool” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural +7% after forecasting strong free cash flow in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 835,888 shares to 6.99M shares, valued at $54.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 159,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.75M for 15.16 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Companies Looking to Cash In on Netflix’s “Stranger Things” – Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Trust reported 1% stake. 20,870 were reported by Cibc Commercial Bank Usa. Savant Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.26% or 29,095 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Insurance Co accumulated 1.41M shares or 0.77% of the stock. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 4.7% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1.22 million shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited has invested 0.03% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Davenport And Company Ltd Company reported 319,962 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Johnson Fincl Group owns 13,896 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Coho Prtnrs Ltd holds 444,131 shares. 38,124 are owned by Pioneer Trust Retail Bank N A Or. Financial Advantage has 0.04% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Beacon Financial Group reported 64,002 shares. Marietta Inv Prtnrs Ltd holds 10,222 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 27,416 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.