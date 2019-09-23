Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Oppenheimer & Company Has Lifted Holding; Fnf Group (FNF) Shareholder Capital Management Associates Boosted Holding by $380,000

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 2,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 26,665 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, up from 24,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 1.41 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Fnf Group (FNF) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 19,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $766,000, up from 9,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Fnf Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 1.87M shares traded or 55.85% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL REPORTS SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q REV. $1.7B, EST. $1.66B; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL; 09/05/2018 – FNF Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 8 Days; 19/03/2018 – FNF SAYS NON INDUSTRY PLAYERS WERE ALSO INTERESTED IN STC: CALL; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal

More notable recent Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Regulatory Issues Sink The Fidelity National Financial And Stewart Information Services Deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Announces Termination of Proposed Merger with Stewart Information Services (STC) – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “How Jacksonville became a “mecca for the financial services industry” – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fidelity National Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:FNF) 15% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold FNF shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 220.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 219.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd invested in 0.04% or 161,386 shares. Crestwood Advsr Grp Ltd holds 507,270 shares. Services Automobile Association invested in 452,105 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Vanguard Gp Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Usca Ria Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). 1.32M were reported by First Trust Advsr L P. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of accumulated 44,681 shares. Clark Capital Management Group Inc reported 23,247 shares. Cambridge Research Inc has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Athena Lc has 0.48% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 52,812 shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 2.41M shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 1.72M shares. Ws Lllp reported 360,641 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates stated it has 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 6,345 shares to 3,731 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 56,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,463 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Co.