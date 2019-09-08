Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Old National Bancorp Lifted Position by $575,320; Burt Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Share Price Declined

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – It’s been a big year for Jeff Bezos. For the first time in history, Amazon has cracked the top 10 of the Fortune 500 list; 15/03/2018 – alexei oreskovic: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed. Nice reuters scoop:; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 28/03/2018 – GoDaddy Goes All-In on AWS; 20/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Statement from Governor Murphy on Newark’s Selection as a Finalist for Amazon’s HQ2; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and lnstacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 09/04/2018 – Whole Foods Market Announces Community Giving Day; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and Instacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 15.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 3,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 27,646 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 23,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.17 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 7,034 shares to 142,912 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 19,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Management has invested 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1.12 million are held by Clearbridge Investments. State Street Corporation owns 16.54 million shares. Gofen Glossberg Il has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arcadia Investment Management Mi stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Glenview Financial Bank Trust Dept holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 402 shares. Daiwa Group Incorporated invested in 0.34% or 22,156 shares. Mitchell Capital reported 4.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,057 shares. The Alabama-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,542 are held by Burns J W Ny. Lynch & Assoc In owns 398 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Twin Capital Mngmt reported 27,936 shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. Mcgowan Gru Asset Mngmt Inc reported 816 shares. Moreover, Charter Tru has 0.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 109,961 shares to 330,356 shares, valued at $37.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 19,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,752 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 2,047 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Lc reported 0.01% stake. Investec Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 78 shares. First Washington Corp invested in 15,925 shares. 10,105 were reported by Holt Advsrs Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Prns Ltd Partnership. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,394 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech accumulated 82,412 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Limited Co has 0.15% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,985 shares. Pictet Asset reported 82,156 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 2,900 shares stake. Dana Invest Advsrs has invested 0.45% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus accumulated 0.01% or 9,566 shares. New England Rech Mngmt stated it has 3,600 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 8.26M shares or 0.1% of the stock.