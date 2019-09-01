Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trimmed Its Holding by $532,000; Imax (IMAX) Holder Shapiro Capital Management Upped Its Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 69.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 1,517 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 5,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 970,652 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Imax Corporation (IMAX) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 147,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 5.30 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.15B, up from 5.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Imax Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 203,919 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 24/04/2018 – IMAX And Cineworld Group Sign Agreement To Install New IMAX® With Laser Experience In 55 Cineworld And Regal IMAX Locations; 14/03/2018 – Imax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – IMAX’S GREG FOSTER WEIGHS FUTURE AT BIG-SCREEN EXHIBITOR; 19/04/2018 – VOX TO OPEN FOUR-SCREEN MULTIPLEX CINEMA IN RIYADH “IN COMING DAYS” INCLUDING FIRST IMAX SCREEN; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI ARABIA AGREE TO IDENTIFY, DEVELOP LOCAL FILMS; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – IMAX THEATRES WILL BE LOCATED IN NEW COMPLEXES IN CITIES OF BANGALORE, KOLKATA AS WELL AS NAVI MUMBAI AND THIRUVANANTHAPURAM; 27/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 19/04/2018 – IMAX to expand India presence with 9 new theaters; 20/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX ® Theatres to Circuit; 18/05/2018 – Imax Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30,825 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $103.95 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) by 305,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78M shares, and cut its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Cl A.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assets Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 37,000 shares. 82,097 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Delta Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 30,880 shares or 3.03% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.06% or 13,365 shares. 2,703 were accumulated by Pacific Glob Inv Management. British Columbia Investment Corporation has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bangor Fincl Bank owns 0.15% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 5,088 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 2,641 are held by Amica Mutual Ins. Moreover, Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited has 1.1% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Goldman Sachs reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Hexavest Inc owns 98,261 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 32,330 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 594,193 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 2,615 shares.