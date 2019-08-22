Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Increased Its Stake by $5.46 Million; As Cubic Corp. (CUB) Share Price Rose, Third Avenue Management Decreased Its Stake by $5.80 Million

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 35,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 735,946 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.07M, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $126.55. About 542,383 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Cubic Corp. (CUB) by 90.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 100,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 10,064 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 110,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Cubic Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $70.54. About 134,764 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 21/03/2018 – Cubic | John Laing Consortium Closes Financing with MBTA for Next-Generation Fare Payment System; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell its Training Services Business for Approximately $135 Million; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary C4ISR Solutions at Special Operations Forces Industry Conference 2018; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CUBIC 3Q ADJ EBITDA FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES FOR ABOUT $135M; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC SEES FY REV. $1.14B TO $1.19B, EST. $1.24B; 16/05/2018 – Cubic and 4C Strategies Strengthen Strategic Partnership for Training and Readiness Capabilities; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC,JOHN LAING GROUP CLOSES FINANCING WITH MBTA FOR PAYMENTS; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell Its Training Services Business for $135M

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 3.43 million shares to 2.48 million shares, valued at $43.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 339,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 174,111 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $37.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) by 39,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaboard Corp. (NYSEMKT:SEB).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $531,579 activity. GUILES EDWIN A also bought $162,417 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares. EDWARDS JAMES R had bought 167 shares worth $9,904 on Wednesday, May 8. Another trade for 168 shares valued at $10,025 was made by HARRISON MARK on Friday, May 10. WARNER JOHN H JR bought 5,000 shares worth $301,250. 123 Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares with value of $7,196 were bought by Aga Anshooman.