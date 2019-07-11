Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Fifth Third Bancorp Upped Its Holding by $1.39 Million as Stock Rose; Capital Fund Management Sa Trimmed Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding by $42.65 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 9,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,509 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33M, up from 124,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $144.93. About 580,865 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 97.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,892 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.76. About 10.29 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 32,755 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pitcairn Company invested in 0.06% or 3,364 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 96 shares. Fin has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Quantitative Investment Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.31% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 35,300 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 4,084 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund invested in 0.11% or 3,348 shares. First Washington reported 15,925 shares. The Iowa-based Btc Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Federated Pa holds 168,841 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 22,840 shares. Fred Alger owns 0.2% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 325,147 shares. Cornerstone holds 185 shares. Caprock Group stated it has 2,750 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 42,113 shares to 54 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) by 3,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,757 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stanley Capital Management has 2.06% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Florida-based Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0.06% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Cap Guardian Trust holds 524,739 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 5.73M shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Beutel Goodman & Communications Ltd holds 0.61% or 3.67M shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Company reported 66,537 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.08% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 1.01 million shares. King Luther Mngmt holds 0.07% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 292,680 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation Ny invested in 7,860 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 631,571 shares stake. Natl Pension Serv owns 947,179 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 8,980 shares. 1.31 million were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Liability. Ww Asset accumulated 69,782 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HAL’s profit will be $253.84M for 20.48 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.09% EPS growth.