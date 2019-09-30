Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Popular (BPOP) Share Price Rose, Investec Asset Management North America Increased Position by $4.01 Million

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 212,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.74 million, down from 282,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $126.61. About 804,579 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 74,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 402,902 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.85M, up from 328,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 119,902 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 76,666 shares to 588,690 shares, valued at $24.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 296,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,211 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.70 million for 14.59 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,900 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $90.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1.