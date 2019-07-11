Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Covalent Partners Has Boosted Position by $1.31 Million; Nwi Management LP Position in Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Lifted by $2.65 Million

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 21.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 51,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 291,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38 million, up from 240,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.51. About 183,031 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has risen 34.79% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines Brings Wi-Fi to America’s Discount-Flying Masses; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) UP ABOUT 22.5 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS COMPUTER SYSTEM OUTAGE RESOLVED, PROBLEM LASTED ONE HOUR AND IMPACTED 16 FLIGHTS -STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 18/05/2018 – Winn FM: Spirit Airline’ Inaugural Flight To St Croix Set For May 24; 11/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SAVE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 17/05/2018 – VIConsortium: Spirit Airlines’ Inaugural Flight To St. Croix Set For May 24; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $146.42. About 148,324 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Melco Resorts And Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 330,000 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $36.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) by 180,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

