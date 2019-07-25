Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Corecommodity Management Boosted Holding; Kinder Morgan (KMI) Market Valuation Rose While Korea Investment Has Trimmed Its Stake

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 4,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 3,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 767,239 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 380,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.50 million, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.54. About 5.44 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER REPEATS PREPARED TO LOOK AT MANY OPTIONS ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Continues to Expect to Use Cash in Excess of Dividend Payments to Fund Growth Investments; 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Limited Conference Call Advisory; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD HAS APPOINTED DAVID P. MICHELS AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – RICHARD D. KINDER WILL REMAIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND STEVEN J. KEAN WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU; 09/03/2018 – EPA: Kinder Morgan Altamont and Colorado Interstate Gas resolve Clean Air Act risk management violations at Utah and Wyoming ga; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 6,737 shares to 23,735 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,251 shares, and cut its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 51,291 shares to 69,885 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 92,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,086 shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

