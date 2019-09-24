Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Raised Its Position by $428,400 as Market Valuation Declined; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Share Value Rose, Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Increased by $2.52 Million Its Position

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 19,524 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, up from 16,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $131.6. About 1.00M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5474.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 21,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 22,297 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $115.02. About 986,211 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Grp Public Lc owns 2.87 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania invested in 124,917 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Pnc Financial has invested 0.21% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 8,652 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt invested in 15,296 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nordea Invest Management owns 2.82M shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsrs reported 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 0.14% stake. 27,581 were reported by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Lpl Lc has invested 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 744 were accumulated by Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated. First State Bank Of Omaha holds 0.51% or 68,184 shares. First Republic Investment Inc reported 254,697 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants accumulated 0.63% or 53,240 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Waste Management Stock Has a Real Tailwind Behind It – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love Waste Management, Inc.’s (NYSE:WM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Excellent Stocks to Watch for 2020 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $403.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 13,596 shares to 32,950 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (NYSE:MCD) by 20,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Permian Basin Is Getting More Toxic to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Oil CEOs Are Taking a Wait-and-See Approach After Attack Sends Crude Prices Soaring – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.