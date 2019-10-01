Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Lifted Its Holding by $428,400; Beddow Capital Management Has Boosted Its Westinghouse Air Brake Technol (WAB) Stake by $3.34 Million as Valuation Rose

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 19,524 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 16,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $121.92. About 1.44M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technol (WAB) by 432.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 47,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 57,987 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16M, up from 10,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Westinghouse Air Brake Technol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $68.41. About 1.40M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump’s ZTE U-turn; Xerox-Fujifilm; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q Net $88.4M; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Requires Cooperation in Ongoing Antitrust Division Investigation; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says Raymond Betler Will Remain President and CEO of the Merged Company

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520. The insider GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold 16.97M shares worth $1.19B.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $173.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 15,650 shares to 298,095 shares, valued at $5.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dawson Geophysical Company (TGE) by 616,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,537 shares, and cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips Nv (NYSE:PHG).

