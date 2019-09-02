Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Arosa Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $2.99 Million; As Icu Med (ICUI) Share Value Rose, Partner Fund Management LP Has Boosted Holding

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 19,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, down from 69,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 1.01 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 113.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 199,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The hedge fund held 374,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.72M, up from 175,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $161.75. About 164,443 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,125 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp invested in 0.01% or 11,245 shares. 326,635 are held by Millennium Management Llc. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 5,193 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt stated it has 1,632 shares. 22,282 were accumulated by Qs Lc. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 24,666 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Violich Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% or 1,015 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% or 4,300 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 110,765 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon holds 185,567 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 145,586 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Company stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 506,361 shares to 964,075 shares, valued at $77.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 44,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,049 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

More notable recent ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “42 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ANGI, CNVA, GDOT, and ROKU among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Drug Stock Crushes Shorts After Big FDA Win – Schaeffers Research” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Avedro, Kraft Heinz, TMX Group – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Permian Basin Is Getting More Toxic to Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 1.04M shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:APC).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $354.97 million for 14.22 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, American Assets Limited has 0.92% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.14% or 189,900 shares. Daiwa Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Financial Bank Of The West invested in 0.22% or 12,536 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 2,383 were accumulated by Fayez Sarofim Communications. Reilly Financial Advsr Lc reported 42,392 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Westwood has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Us Natl Bank De owns 93,253 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 3,793 were reported by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% or 2,077 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 250 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 40,900 shares. Mitchell stated it has 3.72% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Live Your Vision holds 0% or 30 shares.