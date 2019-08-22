Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Argentiere Capital Ag Has Trimmed Position as Stock Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Hound Partners Has Raised Its Stake

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 29,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, down from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $126.94. About 1.12M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 22,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.90M, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 391,276 were accumulated by Heritage Mngmt. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.65% or 823,228 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Gotham Asset Management Lc has invested 0.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Brouwer & Janachowski Ltd Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Rothschild Il has 1.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Panagora Asset Management holds 5.50 million shares or 2.88% of its portfolio. Golub Grp Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 394,746 shares. Haverford Tru Com holds 3.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.56M shares. Moreover, Punch And Associate Mgmt has 1.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cohen Lawrence B has 5.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 61,046 shares. Pitcairn invested in 84,130 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Co reported 44,445 shares. 32,808 were reported by Alta Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability Company holds 104,545 shares. 13,012 are held by Burt Wealth Advisors.

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.01M shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $136.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.86 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (NYSE:RHT) by 90,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $20.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Steers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 12,006 shares. Korea-based Korea Invest Corporation has invested 0.15% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 215 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 106,487 shares. The Minnesota-based Jnba Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Jacobs & Ca holds 17,757 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Da Davidson And Co owns 1,561 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 3,310 are held by Sit Associates. Comerica National Bank reported 33,853 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.09% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 143,049 shares. Sun Life Financial has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 286 shares. Alyeska Investment Limited Partnership holds 5,065 shares. 1,500 are owned by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management Incorporated. Cohen Lawrence B holds 0.76% or 7,062 shares in its portfolio.

