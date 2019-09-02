Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) Stock Price Declined While Reaves W H & Company Has Lowered Stake; As Amdocs LTD (DOX) Stock Rose, Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Boosted Position

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 41.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 69,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 237,031 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.83 million, up from 167,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $64.74. About 325,220 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 22,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 125,391 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10 million, down from 148,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 1.01 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,947 shares to 421,482 shares, valued at $54.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 58,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Telecom Italia S P A New.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU) by 1.43 million shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $71.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 52,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc Com New (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

