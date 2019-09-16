Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) Stake Has Upped by Gabelli Funds Llc; Surmodics (SRDX) Holding Upped by Trigran Investments Inc

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 121,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The hedge fund held 927,168 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.02 million, up from 805,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $639.59M market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 83,535 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 28.41% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS CFO LAFRENCE TO RESIGN; 17/04/2018 – Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets From Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Pdt Solutions Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Loss/Shr 20c-Loss 35c Vs. Previous Guidance of Loss/Shr 45c-Loss 70c; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance Of A New .018″ Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance of a New .018” Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q EPS 11c; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Rev $75M-$79M Vs. Previous Guidance of $72M-$75M; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF A NEW .018” LOW-PROFILE PTA; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Surmodics 2Q Adj EPS 7c

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) by 13.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 41,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.42M, up from 36,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.11B market cap company. The stock increased 6.51% or $8.81 during the last trading session, reaching $144.24. About 4.58M shares traded or 199.99% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Braves Group C by 12,900 shares to 951,681 shares, valued at $26.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M Co Com New (NYSE:SJM) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,700 shares, and cut its stake in Cable One Inc.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt accumulated 12,903 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.06% or 32,033 shares. First Washington has invested 1.21% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 2,601 shares. King Street Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.99% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 23 were accumulated by Jcic Asset Management. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.05% or 67,055 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Motco has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp stated it has 33 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank And Trust Company owns 6,507 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Panagora Asset holds 0.01% or 11,093 shares. 2,800 are owned by Wellington Shields & Ltd Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold SRDX shares while 43 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 11.96 million shares or 3.26% more from 11.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 32,224 were reported by Parametric Associates Ltd. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) for 101,714 shares. Mackenzie Corp holds 10,400 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). 19,369 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Quantbot Limited Partnership owns 3,169 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank & Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 18 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0.02% or 65,852 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 107,790 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Sei reported 34,415 shares. Illinois-based Zacks has invested 0.04% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Glenmede Na stated it has 26 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 3,006 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 51,898 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability invested in 1,476 shares or 0% of the stock.