Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) Holder Whittier Trust Co Upped Its Stake by $644,784; Biogen (BIIB) Holding Has Raised by Ingalls & Snyder Llc

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 61.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 4,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 12,045 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 7,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $242.27. About 948,705 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 4,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 49,407 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, up from 45,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $127.27. About 2.10M shares traded or 29.14% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “With Cash for M&A or Buybacks, Chevron Stock Is Only Going to Get Better – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “2018 was a year of shake-ups for DFW’s highest-paid public company CEOs – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 12,079 shares to 402,011 shares, valued at $12.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 175,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,138 shares, and cut its stake in Sector Spdr Tr Technology (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.07% or 26,423 shares. 594,193 are held by Invesco Ltd. Hyman Charles D owns 0.05% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,900 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Alyeska Inv Group Inc LP has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Earnest Lc invested in 0% or 98 shares. 44,544 were accumulated by Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ftb Advisors Incorporated reported 1,085 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Citigroup invested in 240,937 shares. 4,225 are held by Regions Financial. Pitcairn reported 3,364 shares. 8 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Incorporated. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 13,725 shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Lc owns 2,815 shares. Catalyst Advsr Llc owns 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,750 shares. Cornercap Counsel owns 20,097 shares. Horan Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Natixis has 271,974 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth accumulated 12,808 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Financial Advisers Lc holds 0.11% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 68,628 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0.06% or 47,487 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.17% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). M&T Savings Bank Corp invested 0.1% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.23% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 120,077 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 292,784 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.32% or 618,187 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, CELG, GILD, BIIB – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Assessing Impact Of Biogen (BIIB) News – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Disruptive Biotech Stocks to Buy for 2025 – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 2nd – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,224 shares to 303,286 shares, valued at $25.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 2,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,714 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS).