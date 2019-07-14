Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (PXD) Stock Price Rose While Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $29.49 Million Its Stake; As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stock Value Rose, Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Decreased Its Stake

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.81. About 889,896 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 21/03/2018 – BLACK: APOLLO HAS ABOUT 100 PEOPLE IN PE, 200 PEOPLE IN CREDIT; 06/04/2018 – APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO – COMMENCED COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION AT NEW UNIT AT AHMEDABAD; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES FINAL DIV/SHR 3 RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – Elliott, Apollo Mull Bids for NH Hotel Group Stake -Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics aiming for May 4 floatation; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q REV. 18.6B RUPEES, EST. 19.50B; 23/05/2018 – INDIA’S APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 120.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 54.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO’S TALKS WITH MOMENTIVE SUITORS SAID TO BE IN EARLY STAGE; 13/04/2018 – Saint Louis Science Center Opens Special Exhibition, Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission; 25/05/2018 – BNN: Apollo’s Azelby Is Said to Depart One Year After Joining Firm

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (PXD) by 65.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 194,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 102,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.55 million, down from 296,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $144.29. About 1.01M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. APO’s profit will be $245.70M for 14.68 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.00% EPS growth.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62 billion and $106.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 6.50M shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 374,191 shares to 943,591 shares, valued at $103.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.