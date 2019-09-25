Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (PXD) Shareholder Twin Tree Management LP Has Raised Position by $3.46 Million as Stock Price Declined; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Holds Stake in Intel Corp. (INTC)

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 9,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 159,611 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.64 million, up from 150,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 8.07M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Senate Intel chairman Burr says expects to back Haspel to head CIA; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 24/05/2018 – FRANCE TO COORDINATE W/ CANADA ON ARTIFICIAL INTEL.: MACRON; 19/03/2018 – Wiwynn Demonstrates Wiwynn® Cluster Manager with NVMe over Fabric Based on Intel® Rack Scale Design at OCP US Summit; 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (PXD) by 5968.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 22,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 23,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54 million, up from 379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $128.32. About 476,012 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 43,837 shares to 2,620 shares, valued at $242,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 14,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,257 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Com holds 0.2% or 4,669 shares in its portfolio. 43,822 are held by Cambridge Advsr. Moreover, Bp Pcl has 0.8% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Fairfield Bush reported 6,632 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 253,709 shares. Research & Mngmt reported 8,514 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 5.27% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 57,982 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.38% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). South State has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Scholtz Ltd Llc has 0.19% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Zacks Investment stated it has 1.40 million shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kj Harrison & Prtnrs Inc has 0.6% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 39,410 shares. Intact Inv has 247,400 shares. Narwhal Cap Management has 1.65% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 166,120 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $20.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 10,900 shares to 20,200 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,600 shares, and cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.