Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (PXD) Shareholder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Decreased Its Stake by $1.00 Million; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Melvin Capital Management LP Increased Holding

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (PXD) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $460,000, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $125.32. About 11,519 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 103.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 549,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287.88 million, up from 531,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $285.13. About 61,626 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.69 million for 14.44 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 467,193 shares to 3.11M shares, valued at $44.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 167,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 2,325 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa stated it has 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Factory Mutual Insur has 0.5% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 282,800 shares. 4,277 are owned by Freestone Holdg Ltd Liability Corp. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bessemer Group Inc Inc accumulated 784,098 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 135,265 shares. Hodges Management Incorporated invested 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Engy Opportunities Cap Management Limited Com holds 2.19% or 6,188 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Washington Fincl Bank has invested 0.55% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 32,330 shares. Amarillo Bankshares invested in 0.15% or 2,478 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Panagora Asset Management reported 11,366 shares stake.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascena Retail Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 800,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 895,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).