Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) Forms $12.12 Double Top; 1 Analysts Are Bullish American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Common Stock (NYSE:AEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Common Stock has $3200 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.67’s average target is 22.55% above currents $24.21 stock price. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $3000 target in Thursday, May 2 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $3200 target in Friday, June 14 report. See American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $27.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $38.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Sandler O’Neill Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) formed double top with $12.60 target or 4.00% above today’s $12.12 share price. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) has $275.99 million valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.12. About 41,536 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells fixed index and fixed rate annuity products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. It issues fixed index annuities and fixed rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It has a 10.49 P/E ratio. The firm also offers life insurance products comprising traditional ordinary and term, universal life, and other interest-sensitive life insurance products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 81.22 million shares or 0.69% less from 81.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.04% or 140,974 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Maryland-based Profit Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.39% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Paragon Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 9,487 shares. The Texas-based Petrus Lta has invested 0.04% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Cna Financial reported 28,585 shares stake. Moreover, Pettee Investors Inc has 0.3% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 1,015 shares. Us Retail Bank De reported 33,722 shares. Congress Asset Management Co Ma holds 41,964 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Automobile Association owns 222,687 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 867,400 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 179,770 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Numerixs Investment reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). 220,500 are owned by Alberta Invest.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.21. About 297,365 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive

More notable recent American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Equity -4.6% after ending talks – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Makes American Equity (AEL) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $11,940 activity. Bradley Mark Edward bought $11,940 worth of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) on Wednesday, April 10.