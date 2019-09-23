Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Shareholder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Increased Position; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Dock Street Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $1.19 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 7,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 88,778 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.58 million, down from 96,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $175.58. About 2.60M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by 638.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 42,151 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 7,732 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $262.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) by 109,031 shares to 54,769 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asset High Incm Fd (HIX) by 55,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,805 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.09 million for 35.69 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $296.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) by 75,584 shares to 119,296 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.