Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Position Lifted by Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc; Penobscot Investment Management Company Lifted Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $383,080

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 1,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 22,004 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.37 million, up from 20,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $221.99. About 251,469 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by 638.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 42,151 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 6,418 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $262.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 90,107 shares to 18,896 shares, valued at $174,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT) by 16,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,052 shares, and cut its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (BIF).

More notable recent Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Amundi Pioneer Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quick Notes On MAV And High-Yield Munis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 4 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.15 million shares or 8.34% more from 2.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc, a Florida-based fund reported 148,203 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 17,737 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 40,709 shares. Advisory Services Network Lc owns 1,815 shares. Capital Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.05% stake. 383,324 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Lc. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability reported 41,709 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn owns 414,521 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 5,525 shares. 48,751 were accumulated by Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Incorporated. Cambridge Invest Research reported 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Morgan Stanley owns 99,349 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited owns 10,000 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs, Florida-based fund reported 153,545 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 24,035 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 15,111 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Delta Asset Limited Co Tn holds 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 73 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Company holds 19,194 shares. Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.5% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Heritage Mgmt holds 68,653 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs invested in 2.13% or 19,908 shares. Private Ocean Lc, California-based fund reported 141 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 246,901 shares stake. Kbc Gru Nv owns 480,808 shares. Viking Global Limited Partnership has invested 5.27% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 0.2% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 9,761 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc holds 0.38% or 29,719 shares in its portfolio. Affinity Advsr Ltd reported 33,260 shares stake. Prudential Finance accumulated 1.91M shares or 0.73% of the stock. Signature And Ltd Company reported 2,453 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow’s 100-point jump highlighted by gains in shares of UnitedHealth, Nike – MarketWatch” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 6 Holdings of Jeremy Grantham’s GMO – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: It Could Have Been Worse – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “SmileDirectClub Shares Continue Dropping After IPO – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.