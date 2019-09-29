Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Holder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Lifted Position by $421,510 as Stock Were Volatile; Nasdaq (NDAQ) Share Value Rose While Ardevora Asset Management Llp Lifted Holding

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by 638.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 42,151 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.11M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 32,988 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 30,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 434,126 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.75 million, up from 404,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $100.08. About 526,345 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 193.33 Points (2.74%); 16/05/2018 – AMMO, Inc. Submits Listing Application for the Nasdaq Capital Market; 23/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT TRTLU.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 09/04/2018 – Syntel Partners with Esko for Life Sciences Labeling and Packaging Solutions; 16/04/2018 – Mechel Conducts Technical Upgrade of Korshunov Mining Plant; 15/05/2018 – StartMonday Propels USA Entry on Road Trip with Talent Tech Labs; 14/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT BWB.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 16/04/2018 – Geologix Proposes Name Change and Share Consolidation; 24/04/2018 – BUFF/GIS DEAL CLOSE LISTED ON UPDATED NASDAQ NOTE ON WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – Microbix Completes Multiple Facility Upgrades

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 4 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $262.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT) by 16,706 shares to 19,052 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF) by 19,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,300 shares, and cut its stake in Western Asset High Incm Fd (HIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold NDAQ shares while 136 reduced holdings.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 13,200 shares to 462,000 shares, valued at $42.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,624 shares, and cut its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN).

