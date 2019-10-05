Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Holder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Increased Holding by $421,510 as Stock Value Were Volatile; Valero Energy Ord (VLO) Market Value Declined While Cincinnati Insurance Company Raised by $2.13 Million Its Holding

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by 638.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 42,151 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 59,286 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Valero Energy Ord (VLO) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 380,738 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.60 million, up from 355,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Valero Energy Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $84.52. About 1.80M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Wtf is going on??; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery; 21/03/2018 – Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – $170 MLN PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $262.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (NYSEMKT:CET) by 68,670 shares to 352,344 shares, valued at $10.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) by 109,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,769 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT).

More notable recent Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “This IPO’s a Beauty – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 03, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Dirt Cheap TSX Stocks to Target | The – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 17, 2019, Fool.ca published: “These Were the Worst-Performing Stocks on the TSX Last Week – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Live Nation Entertainment Elects Maverick Carter to Board Of Directors – PRNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SolarWinds Updates Network Management Portfolio to Deliver Expanded Flexibility, Scalability, and Visibility Across Complex Environments – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 4 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.15 million shares or 8.34% more from 2.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Lc accumulated 383,324 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 25,957 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Int Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) or 17,737 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) or 170,756 shares. Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 1,815 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Raymond James Fincl Svcs stated it has 153,545 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Advisors Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 10,705 shares. 41,709 were reported by Parametric Associate Limited Com. Robinson Mgmt Lc accumulated 651,350 shares. 48,751 are owned by Thomas J Herzfeld. Landscape Cap Ltd Company owns 32,829 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 12,017 are held by Ameriprise. Raymond James And Assoc reported 148,203 shares.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valero Is Refining Cash For Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Is Piggly Wiggly still coming to Freeman Mill Square in Greensboro? – Triad Business Journal” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Winners and Losers From Last Week’s Oil Surge – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willis Invest Counsel reported 141,000 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.91% or 153,896 shares. Covington Advsr Inc invested in 51,143 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement System, New York-based fund reported 672,137 shares. Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 0.03% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Principal Fincl Gp Inc holds 1.00 million shares. National Pension owns 500,502 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 41,397 are owned by L S Advsr Inc. 29,617 were accumulated by Brookstone Mgmt. The Virginia-based Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Raymond James Svcs Advsr holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 197,318 shares. Raymond James Na holds 16,610 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 15,908 are owned by Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru. 16,678 are held by Profund Ltd. Gideon Cap Incorporated reported 5,952 shares stake.