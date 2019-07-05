Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) Position Has Raised by Robinson Capital Management Llc; Visa Com Cl A (V) Shareholder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Lowered Position by $544,741 as Stock Rose

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 3.20M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 38,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 612,877 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 574,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 16,245 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) has risen 6.14% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baskin Finance Services holds 4.33% or 149,456 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset LP holds 2.24% or 4.23M shares in its portfolio. Family Capital invested in 42,129 shares or 2.78% of the stock. Schnieders Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Smith Salley & Associates holds 79,465 shares or 2% of its portfolio. 24,266 are owned by Park Avenue Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Greatmark Invest Partners reported 0.25% stake. Hilltop Incorporated owns 21,159 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Invest holds 0.02% or 1,190 shares. Capital Planning Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.63% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dumont Blake Inv Lc holds 0.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 7,140 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Com has 3,584 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Summit Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.46% stake. Drexel Morgan Co stated it has 1,300 shares. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank Corporation reported 7,423 shares.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,025 shares to 55,693 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB) by 2,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (NYSE:APH).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.08 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $11,940 activity.

