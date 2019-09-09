Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) Holding Has Raised by Robinson Capital Management Llc; Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Shareholder Tsp Capital Management Group Lifted Position by $1.40 Million as Stock Rose

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 38,314 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 612,877 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 574,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 19,740 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 200,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.58 million market cap company. It closed at $15 lastly. It is down 122.69% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold MHI shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 4.31 million shares or 0.21% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 35,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. City Of London Mngmt Communications Ltd accumulated 0.25% or 310,746 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 22,327 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 129,314 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Network Ltd Com has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Moreover, Asset Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Bancorporation Of America De reported 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Robinson Capital Mgmt Ltd Co owns 612,877 shares. Cohen Steers Inc, New York-based fund reported 93,490 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has invested 0.16% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Rivernorth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 469,503 shares stake. Lpl Financial Limited Company owns 19,798 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability reported 38,938 shares.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MYI) by 25,934 shares to 902,211 shares, valued at $11.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Value Municipal Inco (IIM) by 329,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,915 shares, and cut its stake in Dws Strategic Municipal Inco.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $11,940 activity.