Pioneer Muni Hi Adv Trst (MAV) Position Increased by Robinson Capital Management Llc; As America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $18.13 Million

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 55.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.68M, down from 2.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $14.49. About 1.46M shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 16.77% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Net Profit Down 51% on Year to MXN17.7 Billion; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Ebitda Down 0.8% on Year to MXN71.2 Billion; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL CEO HAJJ SAYS TO OFFER NEXT GENERATION 4.5G NETWORK IN 76 CITIES BY END OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – POLL-America Movil profit seen down 35 pct on less FX gains; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS; 19/04/2018 – IGNORE: AMERICA MOVIL POSTED 4Q EARNINGS FEB. 13; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 16/04/2018 – America Movil shareholders approve 3 bln pesos in share buybacks

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst (MAV) by 134.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 368,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 641,350 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, up from 273,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.93M market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About 129,544 shares traded or 56.41% up from the average. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has declined 2.17% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.60% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Amt (NVG) by 145,292 shares to 628,081 shares, valued at $9.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Value Municipal Inco (IIM) by 329,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,915 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr Income Opportunities (KIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 2.91 million shares or 11.31% more from 2.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Of London Investment Management Com Limited stated it has 207,166 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Advisory Serv Network Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Oppenheimer & has 30,992 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 51,694 shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 0.01% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) or 98,123 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Inc reported 149,016 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 35,400 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 0% stake. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 22,861 shares in its portfolio. 22,884 are held by Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 176,294 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 40,709 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.11B for 10.65 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 82,955 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $278.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 625,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 878,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).