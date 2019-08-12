Pioneer Muni Hi Adv Trst (MAV) Holding Boosted by Robinson Capital Management Llc; Viacom Class B (VIAB) Holder Hartford Investment Management Co Has Decreased Its Position by $311,892 as Share Value Rose

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Viacom Inc Class B (VIAB) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 11,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 41,018 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 52,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Viacom Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 1.88 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 25/04/2018 – A Healthier Viacom Makes a CBS Deal Trickier — Heard on the Street; 13/04/2018 – Not Sure That a CBS/Viacom Merger Makes Sense, Says Michael Cuggino (Video); 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: ON TRACK FOR NEW ONLINE SERVICE LATER THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING IT EXPRESSED DISCOMFORT WITH THE CONTINUED CBS BOARD POSITION OF CHARLES GIFFORD GIVEN CERTAIN INCIDENTS THAT TOOK PLACE IN 2016 AND 2017; 14/05/2018 – CBS asked a court to block controlling shareholder Shari Redstone from interfering at a special meeting of its board called to consider a merger with Viacom; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family in bid for independence; 14/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Viacom and CBS ‘Need Each Other’ (Video); 08/03/2018 – Viacom Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Redstones in attempt to block merger with Viacom; 26/03/2018 – VIA: BREAKING: Nickelodeon officially parts ways with Dan Schneider. DHD reports “multiple complaints of abusive behavior against Schneider filed by members of his staff” “Under a cloud of suspicion over the treatment of some younger stars.” “Well documented temper issues for years

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst (MAV) by 134.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 368,090 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 641,350 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, up from 273,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.09. About 12,441 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (NYSE:PMM) by 292,814 shares to 676,712 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neuberger Berman High Yield (NHS) by 149,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Dws Strategic Municipal Inco.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8,970 shares to 231,144 shares, valued at $13.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 74,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,290 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).