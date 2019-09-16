Pioneer Mun High Income Tr (MHI) Stock Price Were Volatile While Rivernorth Capital Management Lowered by $2.41 Million Its Stake; Fruth Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Kirby (KEX) as Valuation Rose

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Mun High Income Tr (MHI) by 42.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 200,521 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 268,982 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, down from 469,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Mun High Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.03. About 216,577 shares traded or 211.32% up from the average. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 4,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 18,096 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 23,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $82.89. About 439,912 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 First Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kirby Corporation’s (NYSE:KEX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kirby Corporation’s (NYSE:KEX) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $42.53 million for 29.19 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (NYSE:PPR) by 99,805 shares to 7.87M shares, valued at $37.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Connecticut Qlty Mun Com (NTC) by 164,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA).

