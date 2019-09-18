Pioneer Mun High Income Tr (MHI) Shareholder Rivernorth Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Hologic (HOLX) Shareholder Kahn Brothers Group Has Decreased Stake as Stock Rose

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Mun High Income Tr (MHI) by 42.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 200,521 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 268,982 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, down from 469,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Mun High Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.58M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.19. About 25,695 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Hologic (HOLX) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 742 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 339,702 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.31B, down from 340,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Hologic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 439,999 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 25/04/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THINPREP INTEGRATED IMAGER, HOLOGIC IS ALSO LAUNCHING COMPASS STAINER IN U.S; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: HOLOGIC RTGS UNAFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWN; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – HOLX CITES HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES VS THOSE TREATED W/ MINERVA; 08/03/2018 – “Dancing with the Stars” host and cervical cancer survivor Erin Andrews fights to save lives; 14/05/2018 – Hologic Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC REPORTS FDA OKS 3DIMENSIONS MAMMOGRAPHY IMAGING TECH

Since April 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $11,940 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.42, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 6 investors sold MHI shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 3.73 million shares or 13.46% less from 4.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Van Eck Assocs has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 84,969 shares. Bb&T Ltd stated it has 40,838 shares. Ameriprise Fin has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) for 127,903 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors owns 123,291 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 14,276 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) or 88,973 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth has 0.22% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) for 180,499 shares. Rivernorth Capital Mngmt Limited Company has 268,982 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 12,950 were reported by Charter Tru Co. Citigroup holds 0% or 1,185 shares in its portfolio. Robinson Management Lc holds 1.45% or 351,618 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 13,483 shares.

More notable recent Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Amundi Pioneer Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MHI Is Traded At 10.14% Discount And Offers One Of The Highest Yields – Seeking Alpha” published on February 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust declares $0.0475 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Looking For Yield? Check Out The Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amundi Pioneer to Host Conference Calls for Pioneer Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Asset High Incm Opp (HIO) by 1.67 million shares to 12.32M shares, valued at $63.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Amer High Income Fd Inc (HYB) by 443,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Sr Income Fd (NSL).

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $173.75 million for 19.20 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 48,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 16,017 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 53,798 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 50,359 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A reported 34,324 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth invested 0.07% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). 14,446 are owned by Art Limited Liability Corp. Sun Life Fin holds 0% or 217 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Capital Management has 2.74% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 11,483 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 0.01% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 56,345 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.04% or 1.08M shares. Strs Ohio has 57,394 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 189,737 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 28,269 were accumulated by Moody Bancorp Trust Division. Smithfield Trust Co has 90 shares.