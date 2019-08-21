Pioneer Investment Management Upped Stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) as Stock Price Rose; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Decreased Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $2.30 Million; Stock Rose

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 12,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 101,250 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44M, down from 113,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $199.98. About 1.54 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 13/03/2018 – Pamela Barbaglia: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs: David Solomon to Serve as Sole President, Operating Chief; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Owners explore sale of NASCAR; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: REVENUE ON $5B REVENUE GOAL IS ON TRACK; 15/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 09/03/2018 – In December, Goldman Sachs echoed Phelps’ sentiment, saying that while it was “pro-risk” in equities this year, the investment bank’s top strategists expected time was “running out for Goldilocks.”; 15/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs sees reshaping of industries driving M&A; 09/04/2018 – ONEX ONEX.TO MANDATES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N , CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S AND BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS OF SIG COMBIBLOC IPO; 08/03/2018 – CAIXABANK CABK.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4.8 EUROS FROM 4.36 EUROS

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 3,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 14,496 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, up from 11,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $8.95 during the last trading session, reaching $612.3. About 362,187 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.02 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

