Pioneer Investment Management Upped Stake in American Assets Tr (AAT) by $849,150 as Share Value Rose; Valicenti Advisory Services Has Trimmed Its Position in Northrop Grumman (NOC) as Stock Price Rose

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 102.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 18,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 37,265 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 18,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.82. About 23,225 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 15/03/2018 – Nail Polish/Acrylic Nail Easy Removal Device lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-1898); 09/04/2018 – New Men’s Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard lnvented (AAT-1987); 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms American Assets Trust Issuer Rating At Baa3; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3051); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 27/03/2018 – AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST INC AAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA – LOCK SYNDICATION REACHES 100% STAKE IN CO FOLLOWING MANDATORY SQUEEZE OUT; 30/03/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA SAYS LOCK SYNDICATION TOGETHER WITH ITS UNIT POLON-ALFA HOLDS 97.55% STAKE OF CO AFTER SHARE BUY-BACK; 09/04/2018 – Inventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 1,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 16,360 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, down from 17,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $371.11. About 344,392 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Segment Operating Income $762M; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Cash Used in Operating Activities $237M; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Operating Margin About 12%; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.00 million for 19.57 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Ghp Investment Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 1,408 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 0.06% or 651 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa holds 1,000 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Incorporated holds 0.06% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 40,681 shares. Oakmont, California-based fund reported 16,271 shares. Huntington Bankshares invested in 96,836 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 3,036 shares. Mariner Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 10,155 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has 3,393 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt holds 1,311 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited accumulated 39,108 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 40,809 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rampart Co Limited Liability Corp has 4,249 shares. Wells Fargo Comm Mn accumulated 876,044 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $19,638 activity.