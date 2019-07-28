Pioneer Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by $458,536; As Cohu (COHU) Market Valuation Declined, Wellington Management Group Llp Increased Its Stake by $2.83 Million

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Cohu Inc (COHU) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 202,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.46 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.10 million, up from 3.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Cohu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $643.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 313,223 shares traded. Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has declined 29.18% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.61% the S&P500. Some Historical COHU News: 08/05/2018 – Cohu Agrees to Buy Semiconductor-Testing Rival Xcerra; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Two Members of Xcerra’s Board of Directors Will Join Cohu’s Board Upon the Closing of the Transactio; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – TO FUND CASH PAYABLE TO XCERRA SHAREHOLDERS WITH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN IN DEBT FINANCING; 21/03/2018 – Cohu Increases 1Q Guidance and Announces Acceptance of New Eclipse XTA Handler by Large Korean Customer; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Xcerra Shareholders Expected to Own About 30% of Combined Company Upon Closing; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Complementary Acquisition Expected to Create Diversified Revenue Base and Expand Addressable Market to $5 Billion; 21/03/2018 – COHU INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT ABOUT 10% GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Chip testing firm Cohu to buy Xcerra for about $796 mln; 11/05/2018 – Cohu at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 18/05/2018 – Cohu Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 8,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,555 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, down from 114,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $60.9. About 702,991 shares traded or 22.26% up from the average. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.00, from 2.32 in 2018Q4.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 2,925 shares to 396,735 shares, valued at $95.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 510,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 748,125 shares, and cut its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $57,400 activity.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 4,686 shares to 193,464 shares, valued at $46.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 12,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. 3,110 shares valued at $154,909 were bought by KLAUDER PAUL on Tuesday, February 5.