Pioneer Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake in Cincinnati Finl (CINF) as Stock Value Rose; Enbridge (ENB) Holder First Heartland Consultants Decreased Its Holding

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 5,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 181,871 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.85 million, down from 187,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 145,544 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 10,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 23,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 1.41M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 18/05/2018 – SEP ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER & FORMS A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 1,632 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Company invested in 0% or 990 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.03% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Cleararc Inc reported 2,284 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 12,437 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited has invested 0.07% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Security National Tru reported 0.01% stake. Truepoint holds 31,034 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 15,200 shares. Regal Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 20,315 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc holds 621,706 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). South State Corp, South Carolina-based fund reported 5,864 shares.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.03M for 36.27 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $122.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 43,697 shares to 227,502 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceutic (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 32,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $19,965 activity.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $416.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr by 52,486 shares to 166,085 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IVV) by 18,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $707.16M for 25.06 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.