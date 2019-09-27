Pioneer Investment Management Trimmed Fiserv (FISV) Position By $7.37 Million; Stantec (STN) Sellers Decreased By 3.25% Their Shorts

Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) had a decrease of 3.25% in short interest. STN’s SI was 1.48M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.25% from 1.52 million shares previously. With 14,900 avg volume, 99 days are for Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN)’s short sellers to cover STN’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.88. About 18,810 shares traded or 9.82% up from the average. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 8.07% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 26/04/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY CEGERTEC; 05/04/2018 – Stantec Selected by Titanium Corporation to Transform Tailings Processing in Alberta Oil Sands; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q EBITDA C$90.3M; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q EPS C$0.32; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Rev C$876.6M; 11/05/2018 – Stantec 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Results; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC INC – SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE NORWEST CORPORATION; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC ENERGY SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY NORWEST; NO TERMS; 15/03/2018 Stantec to deliver concept design for raising Warragamba Dam west of Sydney; 14/05/2018 – Stantec Takes Part in $55 Billion in Active Projects, Led by LNG Complex, Other Energy Feats, an Industrial Info News Alert

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 21.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 80,986 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 301,920 shares with $27.52M value, down from 382,906 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $70.39B valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.61. About 2.89M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $637.94M for 27.58 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Fiserv has $13100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $116.25’s average target is 13.29% above currents $102.61 stock price. Fiserv had 15 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was initiated by Raymond James with “Buy”. Wells Fargo initiated Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, September 5. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31.

