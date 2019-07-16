Pioneer Investment Management Trimmed Brunswick (BC) Stake; Shorts at Newtek Business Services (NEWT) Raised By 0.52%

Newtek Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) had an increase of 0.52% in short interest. NEWT’s SI was 1.23 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.52% from 1.23 million shares previously. With 84,200 avg volume, 15 days are for Newtek Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s short sellers to cover NEWT’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22. About 45,906 shares traded. Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) has risen 17.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWT News: 05/03/2018 – Newtek 2017 Adjusted Net Investment Income Was $30.8 Million, or $1.77/Share; 05/03/2018 – Newtek Business Services Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP NEWT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.75 FROM $17.25; 02/05/2018 – Newtek Business Services Corp.’s Board of Directors Approves Reduction in Asset Coverage Requirement; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – UNIT’S MANAGEMENT HAS LAUNCHED INVESTIGATION INTO INCIDENT; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – UNIT’S MANAGEMENT BELIEVES ATTACKERS MAY HAVE ACQUIRED SOME CUSTOMER INFORMATION LIMITED TO SHARED WEBHOSTING CUSTOMERS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Newtek Business Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEWT); 11/05/2018 – Newtek Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.42 per Share; 07/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP NEWT.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Brunswick Corp (BC) stake by 82.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 336,902 shares as Brunswick Corp (BC)’s stock rose 1.04%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 71,585 shares with $3.60M value, down from 408,487 last quarter. Brunswick Corp now has $4.14B valuation. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.5. About 319,509 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%

Among 2 analysts covering Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Newtek Business Services had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Compass Point. Raymond James maintained Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.72, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold Newtek Business Services Corp. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 10.57% less from 3.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 157,994 were accumulated by Bard. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,305 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 54,634 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) for 18,245 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). Barclays Public Ltd Llc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 24 shares. Advisory Serv Network Lc accumulated 0.01% or 8,229 shares. Lsv Asset has 271,726 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) accumulated 3,789 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 63,745 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 15,660 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Comm Limited has invested 0.01% in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). Advisors Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.13% or 372,158 shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) for 900 shares. Geode Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 17,728 shares in its portfolio.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development firm specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The company has market cap of $420.54 million. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. It has a 11.31 P/E ratio. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

More notable recent Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Newtek Business Services Corp. Announces Extension of Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Newtek Small Business Finance, LLC Increases Capital One Revolving Credit Facility to $150.0 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pokemon Go creators release Harry Potter mobile game Wizards Unite – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brunswick Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brunswick Structures Organization for Sharper Marine Focus – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brunswick Corporation (BC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased Evoqua Water Technologies Corp stake by 447,415 shares to 2.46M valued at $30.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) stake by 32,822 shares and now owns 179,376 shares. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) was raised too.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. BC’s profit will be $128.00 million for 8.08 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.48% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $142,103 activity. The insider Dekker Christopher F sold 1,599 shares worth $79,858.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 21,822 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 17,903 shares. Ww Asset reported 5,350 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Llc holds 0.67% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) or 1.36 million shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 99,276 shares. Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 39,644 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Corporation has 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Blackrock accumulated 7.68 million shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 1.05M shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 22,477 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital Mgmt has 312 shares. Somerset Tru stated it has 8,734 shares. Voya Inv Ltd accumulated 0.17% or 1.52M shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

Among 2 analysts covering Brunswick (NYSE:BC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by FBR Capital. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $84 target in Tuesday, March 12 report.