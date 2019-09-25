Pioneer Investment Management Position in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Lifted by $2.30 Million; As Healthequity (HQY) Stock Value Rose, Stephens Investment Management Group Has Trimmed by $2.16 Million Its Holding

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 33,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 460,146 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.09M, down from 493,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $57.72. About 499,212 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 17,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 227,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.90M, up from 210,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $160.85. About 219,906 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $5.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,785 shares to 117,233 shares, valued at $24.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold MPWR shares while 108 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 41.00 million shares or 2.01% more from 40.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.05% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Renaissance Group Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Rmb Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 37,467 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 340,270 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.55% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Credit Agricole S A reported 11,272 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 72,704 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 19,554 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 51,524 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Shaker Ltd Liability Oh invested in 7,640 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Hightower Limited reported 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Alyeska Inv Gru LP holds 0.12% or 66,027 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 19,900 shares. Ls Ltd has 0.02% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $122.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg (NYSE:AMTD) by 166,266 shares to 174,142 shares, valued at $11.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 146,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

