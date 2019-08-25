Pioneer Investment Management Lowered Target (TGT) Holding By $33.33 Million; Granahan Investment Management Has Decreased Its Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Position

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 25.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 416,566 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 1.23M shares with $98.36 million value, down from 1.64 million last quarter. Target Corp now has $52.92B valuation. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 8.65M shares traded or 54.79% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Hudson Technologies (HDSN) stake by 35.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 738,170 shares as Hudson Technologies (HDSN)’s stock declined 53.55%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 1.34M shares with $2.58M value, down from 2.07M last quarter. Hudson Technologies now has $13.16M valuation. The stock decreased 7.24% or $0.0241 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3088. About 834,032 shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) has declined 64.76% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HDSN News: 19/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Files to Sell up to $50M of Mixed Securities; 09/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 27 Days; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 2c; 29/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Systematic Financial Management, Exits Hudson Technologies; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $42.4 Million; 09/05/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC HDSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $230 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Files Universal Shelf Registration Statement; 19/03/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES FILES TO OFFER $50M IN MIXED SECURITIESS; 25/04/2018 – Hudson Technologies to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results

More notable recent Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Hudson Technologies Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hudson Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Receives $8.9 Million Settlement From Airgas – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hudson Technologies to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) CEO Kevin Zugibe on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hudson Technologies has $1.5 highest and $0.6000 lowest target. $1.05’s average target is 240.03% above currents $0.3088 stock price. Hudson Technologies had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital downgraded Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) on Monday, August 12 to “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold HDSN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 3.07% less from 26.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 0% invested in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) for 264,718 shares. Granahan Invest Management Inc Ma reported 1.34 million shares. M&T Commercial Bank stated it has 63,894 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Parametric Portfolio Associate Llc invested in 0% or 190,134 shares. Robotti Robert reported 0.01% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Charles Schwab Investment Inc owns 0% invested in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) for 26,118 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 16,295 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Perritt Incorporated holds 0.56% or 780,540 shares in its portfolio. Northern invested in 97,980 shares or 0% of the stock. Bard Associates reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 92,861 shares or 0% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) or 1.87M shares. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 807,183 shares.

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Columbus Mckinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) stake by 63,298 shares to 379,700 valued at $13.04 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Stamps.Com (NASDAQ:STMP) stake by 9,265 shares and now owns 45,381 shares. Cloudera Inc was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $100.38’s average target is -3.01% below currents $103.49 stock price. Target had 34 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Thursday, August 22. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. Citigroup maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Thursday, May 23 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. Robert W. Baird maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $90 target. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TGT in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 22 with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.