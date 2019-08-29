Pioneer Investment Management Lowered Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holding By $74.06 Million; Scholastic (SCHL)’s Sentiment Is 1.93

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) stake by 16.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 544,525 shares as Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)’s stock declined 0.53%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 2.75 million shares with $374.59 million value, down from 3.30 million last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker Inc now has $19.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.4. About 202,322 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c

Scholastic Corp (SCHL) investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.58, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 89 funds opened new and increased positions, while 46 sold and trimmed stock positions in Scholastic Corp. The funds in our database now have: 27.79 million shares, down from 28.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Scholastic Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 33 Increased: 70 New Position: 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) stake by 278,184 shares to 612,649 valued at $92.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 70,296 shares and now owns 271,454 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker Inc has $16700 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.50’s average target is 13.01% above currents $131.4 stock price. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. Bank of America initiated Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) on Friday, June 21 with “Sell” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $148 target in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $306.52M for 16.26 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.06% negative EPS growth.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc holds 6.11% of its portfolio in Scholastic Corporation for 650,356 shares. Fairpointe Capital Llc owns 1.02 million shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 0.81% invested in the company for 357,909 shares. The Connecticut-based Amg Funds Llc has invested 0.52% in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 79,892 shares.

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes childrenÂ’s books worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It operates through three divisions: ChildrenÂ’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. It has a 81.26 P/E ratio. The ChildrenÂ’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of childrenÂ’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel.