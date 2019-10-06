Pioneer Investment Management Lowered Its Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $23.24 Million as Share Price Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raised Its Position

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 22,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 billion, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $117.62. About 1.16 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 22,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 92,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.39 million, up from 69,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $720.91 million for 13.81 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kings Point Cap stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Scotia Inc holds 0.07% or 44,294 shares. Hexavest Incorporated has 0.42% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). First Eagle Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.8% or 2.27M shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co accumulated 96,800 shares. Art Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Hourglass Capital Ltd reported 1.61% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 283,694 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2,262 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 12 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Citigroup owns 389,124 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp stated it has 29,971 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 56,224 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd accumulated 3,783 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HCA Healthcare Names Jeff Cohen Senior Vice President, Government Relations; Vic Campbell to Retire After 47 Years of Service – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HCA Healthcare Completes Purchase of 24 MedSpring Urgent Care Centers in Texas – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AGCO, American Airlines, BofA, Beyond Meat, Ciena, DocuSign, Domo, Eloxx, HCA, Lululemon, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “How AI and Amazon will force Nashville’s health care scene to change – Nashville Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $122.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.43M shares to 7.42 million shares, valued at $593.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 147,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Keep An Eye On This Equal-Weight ETF Giant In October – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft bull sees double-digit growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waiting For The Right Moment To Add To Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Main Drivers of Microsoft Stock Are Still Intact – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Capital Inc owns 114,287 shares for 4.51% of their portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp owns 253,933 shares. Allstate stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Locust Wood Capital Advisers invested 4.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bp Public Limited Co reported 3.8% stake. Eagle Cap Management Lc has invested 8.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kopp Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,868 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 6.33M are held by Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust. Btg Pactual Global Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.24% or 7,110 shares. Atika Capital Management Ltd Company has 56,500 shares. Whittier Company has invested 2.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Td Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brouwer And Janachowski Lc owns 5,572 shares. Qv reported 91,020 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 3.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $4.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 41,215 shares to 34,000 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ncr Corp New (Call) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (Call).